Julia Gaspari Julia Gaspari died June 4 in the Reading Hospital. She was born July 21, 1926, in Philadelphia to the late Anita (nee Carboni) and Dominic Lenzi. She graduated from Muhlenberg Township High School in 1944, attended Temple University as an accounting major, and graduated from the Bryland School of Cosmetology in 1946. She was the secretary for the Frush Valley Mushroom Company prior to the birth of her daughters. She bowled in multiple leagues and sang with the St. Marco Singers. A devout Roman Catholic, she was a member of the Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church and an ardent follower and patron of St. Jude. A nurturing, caring, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, her life was dedicated to her family. She spent many summers with her children and grandchildren in Ocean City, New Jersey, as well as on family vacations to Italy, Disney World, and island resorts. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Albert Gaspari; her daughters Diana, wife of Jeffrey Hartman, and Denise, wife of Robert Meister; grandchildren, Dr. Jason Hartman (husband of Kirby), Jennifer Hartman, Samuel Meister; and six great grandsons. She was predeceased by her sisters, Adina Marrinucci and Clara Ciabattoni. Contributions in her name may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org) or to the Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church (3125 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA 19605). The Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Because of COVID-19, funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.