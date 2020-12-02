Julia M. Martin Julia M. Martin, 50 of Robesonia, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at home after a 15 month battle with brain cancer. She was born in Ephrata on February 18, 1970, a daughter of Elvin M. Hursh, Lititz and the late Mary Elizabeth (Martin) Hursh. Surviving is her step mother Marian (Martin) Hursh, Lititz. Julia was the loving wife of Nelson R. Martin. Mrs. Martin was a member of Martins Mennonite Church of Weaverland Conference. Surviving in addition to her husband, father and stepmother are children: Julianne Huber (Edward), Gloria Zimmerman (Irvin Jr.), Christine Leid (Thomas), Virgil Martin (Lorelle), at home Nolan, Wayne, Anthony, Sharla, Sherwin and Keith Martin, nine grandchildren, brother: Gerald Hursh (Lorraine) and sisters: Wilda Hurst(Paul), Wanda Weaver(James), Faye Elizabeth Horning(John) and Rosene Horning(Curvin). Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020at 9:30AM in Martins Mennonite Church 765 Church Rd, Womelsdorf, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Friday from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at Fairview Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com