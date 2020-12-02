1/
Julia M. Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julia M. Martin Julia M. Martin, 50 of Robesonia, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at home after a 15 month battle with brain cancer. She was born in Ephrata on February 18, 1970, a daughter of Elvin M. Hursh, Lititz and the late Mary Elizabeth (Martin) Hursh. Surviving is her step mother Marian (Martin) Hursh, Lititz. Julia was the loving wife of Nelson R. Martin. Mrs. Martin was a member of Martins Mennonite Church of Weaverland Conference. Surviving in addition to her husband, father and stepmother are children: Julianne Huber (Edward), Gloria Zimmerman (Irvin Jr.), Christine Leid (Thomas), Virgil Martin (Lorelle), at home Nolan, Wayne, Anthony, Sharla, Sherwin and Keith Martin, nine grandchildren, brother: Gerald Hursh (Lorraine) and sisters: Wilda Hurst(Paul), Wanda Weaver(James), Faye Elizabeth Horning(John) and Rosene Horning(Curvin). Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020at 9:30AM in Martins Mennonite Church 765 Church Rd, Womelsdorf, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Friday from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at Fairview Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
7179496588
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved