Julia A. Moyer, 94, Exeter, passed away Tuesday night. She was the widow of Richard Moyer, who died in 1999. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Conrad and Mary Shermot.

Surviving Julia is her daughter, Victoria Screvane. Also surviving are Julia's grandchildren: Ryan Screvane, of Hampden Heights; Jennifer Screvane, of Flying Hills; and Paul Screvane, of Manhattan, N.Y.; and two great-granddaughters, Giavanna Screvane and Nicolette Screvane.

Julia loved gardening and enjoyed caring for her roses and fig tree. She was a loving grandmother.

Services will be private at the convenience of her family. Condolences may be offered at

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com. Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., is entrusted with arrangements.




