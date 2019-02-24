Julia A. Moyer, 94, Exeter, passed away Tuesday night. She was the widow of Richard Moyer, who died in 1999. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Conrad and Mary Shermot.
Surviving Julia is her daughter, Victoria Screvane. Also surviving are Julia's grandchildren: Ryan Screvane, of Hampden Heights; Jennifer Screvane, of Flying Hills; and Paul Screvane, of Manhattan, N.Y.; and two great-granddaughters, Giavanna Screvane and Nicolette Screvane.
Julia loved gardening and enjoyed caring for her roses and fig tree. She was a loving grandmother.
Services will be private at the convenience of her family. Condolences may be offered at
