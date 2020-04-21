Reading Eagle Obituaries
|
Julia Painter

Julia Painter Obituary
Julia W. (Chill) Painter, 97, wife of the late Paul Painter, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Manor Care in Reading, PA. Born in Mount Olive, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Sophia (Piszczek) Chill. Prior to her marriage, she worked at Berkshire Knitting Mills, where she met her future husband. Afterward, she kept home and raised their son. She was fond of birds and animals. Surviving is her son, Mark S. Painter Sr., husband of Coleen, residing in Limerick; a sister, Helen Dombrowski, who resides in Florida; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Preceding her in death were two sisters, Mary Malecki and Barbara Gaiewski, both of Reading; five half-siblings, Franciszek Weglarz, Cecelia Weglarz Lapatowska, John Wenglarz, Walter Frashik, and Katherine Frashik Nachurski, and a step-brother, Anton Frashik. Services will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Julia’s name to The Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights, 2245 S. Michigan Ave, Suite 301, Chicago, IL 60616. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Ltd. Is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
