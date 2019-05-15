Julianna Grzywacz, 19, of Exeter

Township, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019.

she was a free spirit the kind whose hair smelled like the wind and who ran with wolves she walked barefoot up mountains and danced in the rain she picked wildflowers and sang songs to the trees she waded down sea sides and whispered secrets to the stars she was a free spirit one that need not be tamed

Julianna was artistic, enjoyed drawing and writing poetry, and was an avid photographer. Julianna was a 2018 graduate of Exeter High School.

Born in Pottstown, Julianna was the daughter of Carol Louise (Mackewicz) Grzywacz, fiancee of Judd Cole, with whom she last resided, and the late Stanley Joseph Grzywacz.

She is survived by her siblings: Jessica Grzywacz, at home; Mitchell Batdorf, of Reading; Rachael Batdorf, of Reading; and Amber Bechtel, wife of Josh Bechtel, of

Montgomery County. Julianna is also survived by her

maternal grandparents, Paul M. and Patricia A. Mackewicz, of Kutztown.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Stanley J. and Bernadette J. Grzywacz.

Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, Friday, May 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Amy S. Landis, Certified Celebrant, will officiate. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604, in memory of Ms. Julianna Grzywacz. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



