Julie M. Sell, 52, of Muhlenberg Twp., passed March 1, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Marilyn (Strausser) Sell. She is survived by her brother: Ronald L. Sell and his wife Mary "Cookie" Sell, Laureldale. She was predeceased by a sister: Jenice in 1962. Graveside Services will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 am in Fairview (Belleman's) Cemetery, Centre Twp. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge. For online condolences, visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020