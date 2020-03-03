Home

Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
223 Peach St
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Fairview (Belleman's) Cemetery
Centre Twp., PA
Julie M. Sell Obituary
Julie M. Sell, 52, of Muhlenberg Twp., passed March 1, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Marilyn (Strausser) Sell. She is survived by her brother: Ronald L. Sell and his wife Mary "Cookie" Sell, Laureldale. She was predeceased by a sister: Jenice in 1962. Graveside Services will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 am in Fairview (Belleman's) Cemetery, Centre Twp. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge. For online condolences, visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
