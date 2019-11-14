Home

Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 374-4505
Juliet T. (Troutman) Miranda


1949 - 2019
Juliet Troutman Miranda 70, of Cumru Township, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, in Tower Health Reading Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Raul O. Miranda. Juliet was born in Tacloban, Philippines, on June 9, 1949, a daughter of the late Walter J. and Genera (Repullo) Troutman. Juliet was a very loving, caring and strong woman who would be willing to do anything for anyone. She loved spending time with her children and enjoyed gambling in Atlantic City. Juliet would welcome anyone with open arms. She is also survived by her three children: Alexander Miranda and his husband, Carl Miranda, Christopher Miranda, Lalaine and her husband, Lee Bausher; and her brother, Romeo and his wife, Dora Troutman. Services are private. Theo C Auman Funeral Home, Reading, is honored to serve the family. www.theocauman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019
