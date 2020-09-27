June Catherine Beck, 88, of Reading passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in Reading Hospital. She was born in Reading and she was the daughter of the late Irvin A. and Mamie R. (Bloch) Moodhart. She was the wife of the late William R. Beck, who passed away December 10, 1994. June was a Reading High School Graduate and a long time member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 10th and Windsor Streets, Reading. She lived in her home for over 50 years before moving in her loving family. June was blessed with children, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren-Andrea Fogelman, Lauren,wife of Joshua Valentine, Stephanie Fogelman, Bryan Beck, Kirsten Beck, Connor, Olivia, Joseph and Lucas and grandpuppy Callie. She has sold Avon for over 50 years Honored by the President’s Club also working at Mountain Spring Association on Hill Road for many years. She also worked as a lunch aide at 13th and Union School. Friends may call Wednesday, September 30th from 9:00 -10:00 AM at the Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services,Inc.,1501 N. 11th St.,Reading,with services to follow. Interment in Laureldale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
,3893 Adler Pl.# 170, Bethlehem, PA, 18017 or CHOP 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia,PA 19104 or St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis,TN 38105. Family and friends may send online condolences at www.sandersfuneral.com
.