1/1
June Beck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June Catherine Beck, 88, of Reading passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in Reading Hospital. She was born in Reading and she was the daughter of the late Irvin A. and Mamie R. (Bloch) Moodhart. She was the wife of the late William R. Beck, who passed away December 10, 1994. June was a Reading High School Graduate and a long time member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 10th and Windsor Streets, Reading. She lived in her home for over 50 years before moving in her loving family. June was blessed with children, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren-Andrea Fogelman, Lauren,wife of Joshua Valentine, Stephanie Fogelman, Bryan Beck, Kirsten Beck, Connor, Olivia, Joseph and Lucas and grandpuppy Callie. She has sold Avon for over 50 years Honored by the President’s Club also working at Mountain Spring Association on Hill Road for many years. She also worked as a lunch aide at 13th and Union School. Friends may call Wednesday, September 30th from 9:00 -10:00 AM at the Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services,Inc.,1501 N. 11th St.,Reading,with services to follow. Interment in Laureldale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society,3893 Adler Pl.# 170, Bethlehem, PA, 18017 or CHOP 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia,PA 19104 or St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis,TN 38105. Family and friends may send online condolences at www.sandersfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Service
10:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved