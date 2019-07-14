June V. (Strause) Beissel, 76, of Jefferson Twp., passed away Friday in her residence.

June was married to the late Paul A. "Butch" Beissel Sr., who passed away June 18, 2010. June and Paul had celebrated 51 years of marriage when Paul passed away.

Born in Jefferson Twp., she was the daughter of the late John Strause and Veronica (Schaeffer) Strause.

June was employed by Enersys Inc. She was formerly employed by the Bernville Wire Factory.

June was a faithful member of St. Paul's Church in New Schaefferstown.

June enjoyed Bill Anderson music, maintaining her yard and garden and dining out with her previous coworkers.

June loved her family very much and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her loving children: Wesley H. Beissel and wife, Patricia; and Donald C. Beissel and wife, Rhonda, both of Jefferson Twp., and Michael A. Beissel and wife,

Annette of, Exeter Twp. Also, surviving are her

grandchildren: Laura Stupp, wife of Aaron Stupp, Ryan Beissel and wife, Jessica Beissel, and Brian and Nicole Beissel. There are two stepgrandchildren, Courtney and Gavin Mayers. Also, there are three great-grandchildren: Freya and Logan Stupp, and Ava Beissel.

June is predeceased by a son, Paul A. "Butch" Beissel Jr. Also, she is predeceased by three siblings: Laverne and

Herbert Strause, and a baby sister who passed away at birth.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 18, at 8 p.m., in the Kirkhoff Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St.,

Bernville with Pastor George Sackett, 3rd officiating.

Family and friends may attend a visitation with the

family on Thursday evening from 6 until 8 p.m.

Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Church, 145 Tulpehocken St., Bernville, PA 19506.

Online condolences may be made at

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.



