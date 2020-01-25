Home

June Dugan


1933 - 2020
June Dugan Obituary
June Dolores Dugan 86, of West Lawn passed away Thursday January 23, 2020 in Tower Health Reading Hospital. She was born in Reading on June 4, 1933 a daughter of the late Harry V. and Mary E. (Stalnecker) Trego. June was a 1951 Muhlenberg High School graduate and was employed with an accounting firm for 30 years, last working at Aetna Insurance for 13 years retiring in 1996. Surviving is her loving daughter Kimberly L and her husband Jeffrey Blankenbiller of West Lawn with whom she resided, her loving son, Christopher L and his wife Lola Dugan of Calabash, N.C., her 2 loving grandsons; Kyle C. Dugan and Ryan M. Blankenbiller. June was predeceased by her brother, Robert H. Trego. Services and burial are private at the convenience of the family. Auman’s Inc Funeral Home Reiffton is honored to serve the family. www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
