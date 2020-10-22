June E. (Green) Lubas June E. (Green) Lubas, 88, of Fleetwood, passed away October 20,2020, at the Reading Hospital. Her husband, John C. Lubas, died on December 16, 1991. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Genevieve (Bozejewicz) Green. She is survived by three children: Dennis, husband of Tracey Lubas, Pennside, John Lubas, Fleetwood and Sharon Wechezak, Mertztown; her sister, Marion Kurtz, Reading; five grandchildren: Dennis, Danielle, Eric, Kyla and Amie; one great-granddaughter, Emma Raye; and her beloved grand dog, Dixie. Services will be Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 5153 Kutztown Rd., Temple with burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 387 E South St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702 or St Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading, PA 19606. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
. Due to COVID all service attendees are required to wear a mask during the visitation and service.