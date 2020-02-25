|
June F. Dinkel, 97, formerly of Hamburg, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020, with her beloved daughter by her side, in Pinebrook Personal Care, Orwigsburg, where she had resided for the last ten years of her life. Born in Hamburg on January 29, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Gordon R. Fenstermacher and Elsie (Hinnershitz) Fenstermacher. June graduated from Hamburg High School in 1940. Known to her classmates as "Fensty", she was on the varsity basketball team, a cheerleader, and often used her tap dancing skills to entertain at school functions. In fact, she loved to dance, and could always be found "jitterbugging" at Trexler's. The 1940 Senior issue of the school paper lister her chief characteristic as "Vivacious", and that one word describes her perfectly. She married the love of her life, William W. Dinkel, on July 29, 1941, and they started life together in Newport News, Virginia, where "Bill" was stationed with the Navy. They also had a short stay in Staten Island, NY before heading home to Hamburg to settle and raise their family. June was a member of First Reformed Church of the United Church of Christ, Hamburg. She loved being a homemaker and took great pride in her family and her home. A lover of animals, she shared her homes with many cats and dogs through the years. She enjoyed traveling, baking, entertaining, interior decorating, shopping, collecting dolls and teddy bears, and driving her Buick convertibles. She loved holidays, and would tastefully decorate her entire house for Halloween and Christmas. June also enjoyed knitting and crafts, and helping her husband with his toy train collection. They went to many train shows and conventions together. Her "Bill" or "Daddy" as she called him in later years, passed away on April 20, 1978, and she became a widow after celebrating 36 years of marriage. She was often asked why she never had any interest in other companionships, as she was still so young. Her answer was always "When you've enjoyed steak, you don't go looking for hamburger." She was also preceded in death by son William W. Dinkel, Jr. and daughter Susan K. (Dinkel) Kissinger, sister Ruth Kerst, and brothers James Pehlman and Gordon Fenstermacher, Jr. She is survived by her devoted daughter..."My Cookie"...Kimball (Dinkel) Zerr, wife of Richard Zerr, Hamburg; grandchildren Tana K. (Zerr) Connolly wife of Daniel Connolly, Gilbertsville, and Annie Kissinger, Reading. Also, her four much adored "itty bits"...great-grandchildren Madeleine Connolly, Taryn Connolly, Brynn Connolly and Abby Connolly. God blessed this woman with a long, happy and healthy life on this earth, and although dementia can be a very cruel disease, to say she "suffered" with her dementia in her last few years would be untrue...she compensated very well, and remained happy, comical, and quite a "hoot" who really enjoyed making others smile. She still enjoyed her beloved 50's-60's music up to the last days of her life, and watching old TV reruns of her favorite westerns and Walker, Texas Ranger..."He's the Man!" My mother...my Junie...my best friend...gave me life and never once asked for anything in return. She was always giving without expectations. She was as constant as the sunrise, the moon and the stars, and I counted on her. She helped me find my way through the years and made me laugh while doing it. She was a lovely, gracious and classy woman who remained strong willed, spunky and feisty until the very end. And if she touched you in some way through the years, please remember her by celebrating her life with a smile, a prayer, and a "Right on, June!" "Cookie" promises to do the "remembering" for you, my Junie...to always watch my driving...and to meet you at the moon... Many special thanks for the wonderful care of my mother during these last two difficult months are extended to the nurses in the Critical Care Unit of LVH-Schuylklll East Norwegian Hospital, especially Kevin Sedar and Hospital Nurse Coordinator Karen Steranko; Compassus Hospice nurses and aides, especially nurse Kim Swartz; and to all the staff of Pinebrook Personal Care, especially Margaret, Jody, Michelle, Kelly, Janet, Fred, Jackie, Cassie, Sharon, Bev, Sylvia, and so many more who truly cared for my Mom. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a contribution in June's honor may consider The First Reformed Church of the United Church of Christ in Hamburg, The Animal Rescue League of Berks County, or . Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020