June Cora Hatt, 85, of Womelsdorf, passed away in the morning hours, Sunday, March 17, 2019, of natural causes in her

residence.

She was the wife of Robert F. Hatt.

Born June 12, 1933, in Womelsdorf, she was a daughter of the late Frank A. and Cora E. (nee'

Hostetter) Miller.

She has worked as a seamstress for the former Valley Forge Flag Co., Womelsdorf. She was a faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Fellowship Church, Womelsdorf, where she was involved with making blankets for children and lap covers for veterans. She also enjoyed quilting and gardening.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: William F. (Kathleen) Hatt, N. Heidelberg Twp.; Robert L. (Susan) Hatt, Robesonia; Dale M. (Ann) Hatt, Newmanstown; and Mark M. (Laura) Hatt, Mentor, Ohio; thirteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and by her siblings: Jay F. (Nancy) Miller, Womelsdorf; Sterling L. (Betty Moyer) Miller, Womelsdorf; and W. Clair (Jennie) Miller, Bernville.

She was predeceased by her sister, Arlene M. Noll.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. from Trinity Evangelical Fellowship Church, 300 Lyman Ave., Womelsdorf, PA 19567, with the Rev. Kenneth Wiest officiating. Relatives and friends may call Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of service at the church. Burial will be private in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring.

Memorial contributions in June's memory may be made to her church at the above address. The Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf, has charge. www.mullfh.com



