June S. Huseman, 89, formerly of Reading, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Mifflin Center. She was the wife of the late Junior H. Huseman, who passed away April 11, 2016.

Born in Reading, she was daughter of the late Louis and Elizabeth (Owens) Heller. Mrs. Huseman was a graduate of Reading High School and was a member of St. Luke's

Lutheran Church in Reading where she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and was involved in the ladies circle in her younger years.

Mrs. Huseman is survived by her daughters, Reverend Elizabeth M. Mitchell, wife of Reverend Barry L. Mitchell, of Allentown, and Ilene S. Huey, wife of Steven Huey, of St. Louis, Mo., and her grandchildren: Eric P. Mitchell, husband of Stacey Mitchell, Kurt A. Mitchell, husband of Laura Mitchell, and Taylor D. Zisser, wife of Alex Zisser; and her great-grandchildren: Ellie, Hailey, Rylee and Colin. She is also survived by her sister, Miriam Skopek, of Reading; and was preceded in death by her sister, Doris Pellicciotti; and brother, Donald J. Heller.

Funeral Service will be held in St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 449 N. 9th St., Reading, PA 19601, Friday, May 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend William B. Fryer will officiate. Interment will follow in Aulenbach's Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church at the above address in memory of Mrs. June S. Huseman. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 N. 9th St., Reading, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at

www.whelanschwartz.com.



