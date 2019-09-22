Home

June (Kellow) LeVan


1923 - 2019
June (Kellow) LeVan Obituary

June Claire (Kellow) LeVan died on

September 8 at the age of 96.

She resided at The Lutheran Home at

Topton.

Born in Nazareth, Pa., she was the

daughter of Ethel (Dennis) Horting and Floyd Kellow.

She graduated from Nazareth High School in 1941 and was a 1943 graduate of Preston Retreat Maternity Hospital in Philadelphia.

June and her husband, Eugene LeVan, served as

Lutheran missionaries in Liberia, W. Africa, from

1965-1979.

She was predeceased by her husband in 1988 and her grandson, Will Haney, in 2015.

June is survived by her son, Laurence (Judy), of Portage, Mich.; son, Richard, of Manchester, Pa.; daughter, Eileen Smith LeVan (Brian), of Concord, Calif.; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 29, at 4 p.m., at Nativity Lutheran Church, 1501 N. 13th St., Reading, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for the solar energy project at Curran Memorial Hospital at Zorzor in Liberia. Checks should be made payable to NE MN Synod, ELCA, with "Current for Curran" in the memo line, and mailed to: Northeastern Minnesota Synod, 1105 East

Superior Street, Duluth, MN 55802. The project is detailed at "Skip the Grid" on Facebook.

The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th St., Reading, is in charge of the

arrangements. Online condolences may be made at

www.sandersfuneral.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019
