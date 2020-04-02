|
June M. (Seidel) Edinger passed away at the age of 92 March 31st, 2020 in Berks Heim Nursing from complications of dementia. June was born September 27, 1927 in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Caroline Seidel. June was predeceased by her ex-husband Donald H Edinger. June was one of the pioneers for women’s liberation, she was always giving, never taking, her family came first. She was an exemplary volunteer, starting with campaigning for Mike O’Pake and Gus Yatron when they first started running for office and for many years. She volunteered for many years at the Olivet Boys Club on Clinton St., in the Women’s Auxillary, United Way, Red Cross. She was a member of St. Mark’s Church on West Greenwich St, where she was lectur and a member of the consistory for many years. She was employed by the City of Reading, first in the Health Dept where they tested dairy products, then as a city housing inspector. She was first woman to hold public office as committee woman for the 15th ward democratic society, as treasurer and president. She was also vice president and president of AFSME Local 2763 for many years. She did run for district justice for the 15th ward but did not win. She also volunteered at St. Joseph’s Hospital in the gift shop as well as in the Human Resource Dept. for 10 years, she would call it her job. She also knitted caps for newborns at St. Joseph’s. She knitted many afghans for her family. June was an excellent cook, she would make soup and sell it at Oakshire Senior Apts. She also an excellent seamstress, making clothes, gowns and dresses for her family, she did sewing repairs for tenants at Oakshire Senior Apts for next to nothing, if anything. She adored her family, she was always there whether you needed her or not. June touched many lives, she would get over 50 cards on her birthday and Christmas. June is survived by five children, Donna Heckman, Donald W. Edinger, Diane Clements Herr, Daniel T. Edinger, Timothy Jon Edinger. Grandchildren, Susan Ringler, Lloyd Heckman, Christopher Edinger, Timothy Clements, Jennifer Brungard. Great Grand Children, Libby and Ben Clements, Aaron, TJ, Rachel Ringer, Colin and Christopher Brungard, Zachery, Krista, Daisey Edinger. She is survived by a sister, Patricia Brobst and many nieces and nephews. A very special thank you to the nurses and aides at Berks Heim, Unit A-2 for the excellent care. Graveside Service will be held in Forest Hills Memorial Park, 390 West Neversink Road, Exeter Township, Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 10:00 am. Reverend Kerry L. Hicks will officiate. Viewing will be held privately by the family and a Memorial Service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Olivet Boys & Girls Club, 325 Walnut Street, Reading, PA 19601 in memory of Mrs. June M. Edinger. Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township is in charge of funeral arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020