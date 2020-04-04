Home

Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
6 Fairlane Rd
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 779-2800
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Forest Hills Memorial Park
390 West Neversink Road
Exeter Township, PA

June M. Edinger

June M. (Seidel) Edinger passed away at the age of 92 March 31st, 2020 in Berks Heim Nursing from complications of dementia. June was born September 27, 1927 in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Caroline Seidel. June is survived by five children, Donna Heckman, Donald W. Edinger, Diane Clements Herr, Daniel T. Edinger, Timothy Jon Edinger. Grandchildren, Susan Ringler, Lloyd Heckman, Christopher Edinger, Timothy Clements, Jennifer Brungard, and Zachary, Krista and Daisy Edinger. Great Grand Children, Aaron, TJ, Rachel Ringer, Sophia and Bennett Edinger, Benjamin and Elizabeth Clements, Collin Lamont and Christopher Brungard. Great, Great Grandchildren, Avali and Aaron Ringer Jr, and Charley Smith. She is survived by a sister, Patricia Brobst and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her brother, Walter, formerly of Wilmington, DE. Graveside Service will be held in Forest Hills Memorial Park, 390 West Neversink Road, Exeter Township, Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 10:00 am. Reverend Kerry L. Hicks will officiate. Viewing will be held privately by the family and a Memorial Service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Olivet Boys & Girls Club, 325 Walnut Street, Reading, PA 19601 in memory of Mrs. June M. Edinger. Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township is in charge of funeral arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com t
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
