Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
June Marie (Franckowiak) Collison


1933 - 2020
June Marie (Franckowiak) Collison Obituary
June Marie (Franckowiak) Collison, 86 of Exeter Twp., Berks Co., PA, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Berkshire Center. Born in Mt. Penn, PA on August 29, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Stanley & Catherine (Reber) Franckowiak. June was the widow of Harold W. Collison who died March 4, 1989. She was a member of Schwarzwald Lutheran Church, Jacksonwald, PA June is survived by3 daughters, Carol R., wife of Gregory J. Pomian of Exeter Twp., Cheryl L., wife of Scott D. Schwenk-Muhlenberg Twp., Kathleen C., wife of Eric D. Webb of Mt. Penn, 1 brother, Jack husband of Cheryl Franckowiak, 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 2 step great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Mary Steinle and one granddaughter. Relatives and friends are invited to the Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., 144 N. Spruce St., Birdsboro, PA on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reiffton, PA. Memorial contributions can be made to DONATE.LLS.ORG Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
