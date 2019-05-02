June C. (Yerger) Moyer, 94, wife of the late Harold W. Moyer, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Born in Bechtelsville, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Frances (Heydt) Yerger.

June was a member of Falkner Swamp UCC Church and Pennsylvania Order of the Eastern Star Faith Chapter #444.

She worked as a medical secretary for many years for Dr. George Longacre in Pottstown, retiring at 62.

June also loved to crochet, entertain and fuss over her family.

Surviving is son, Tim Moyer; grandson, David Moyer; great-granddaughter, Andi June Moyer; and numerous

nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her son, Todd Moyer; granddaughter, Jennifer A. Damiani; brother, Warren Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Tina Moyer.

Visitation will be Monday, May 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc., 1020 E. Phila. Ave., Gilbertsville with an Order of the Eastern Star Service to follow. A graveside service will

conclude the services at Hill Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in June's name to: Frederick Living Benevolent Fund, P.O. Box 498,

Frederick, PA 19435.

