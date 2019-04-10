Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June (Nye) Reinhart.

June R. (Nye) Reinhart, 83, of Sinking Spring, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at her daughter's house in Lebanon. She was the wife of the late Kenneth W. "Bugs" Reinhart, who died June 21, 2000.

June, a daughter of the late Paul and Helen (Ruth) Nye, was born in Sinking Spring.

She is survived by four daughters: Penny L., widow of Carl Milligan, Wernersville, Faith A., wife of Terry Gerhart Sr., Myerstown, Betty L., wife of Dean Spangler Sr., Lebanon, and Denise M., wife of Roger Young, Reinholds; six

grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by three brothers.

She was a graduate of Sinking Spring High School.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services Saturday. Burial will be in Hain's Church Cemetery, Wernersville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101, or to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.



