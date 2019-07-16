June F. Rothenberger, 97, of Exeter Twp., passed away on July 13, 2019, at Berkshire Commons.

She was the wife of the late Robert J. Rothenberger, who passed away on January 28, 2018. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Anna (Schwambach) Hare.

June was employed for 10 years as a line worker for Western Electric. She enjoyed trips to the beach and casino, planting flowers in her yard, and playing cards with her family. June was well known to be a terrific baker, and would even hand pick fruit at orchards to make delicious pies and baked goods for her friends and family. Friends and family were most important to June, and she will be remembered for doing more for others than herself. She considered her caregivers at Berkshire Commons to be both her friends and second family.

She is survived by her son, Dennis R. Rothenberger, and Mary Beth Krawchuk, of Douglassville. Also surviving is a sister, Miriam Noll, widow of Stanley Noll, of Berkshire Center, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held at Bean Funeral Home, N.16th and Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights, on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., Celebrant Amy S. Landis, officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives from 9:30-11:00 a.m. The interment will follow the service at Forest Hills Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



