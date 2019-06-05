June Elizabeth Saeger, 87, formerly of Whitfield, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at 10:29 a.m. in her residence,

Providence Place Senior Living, Pine Grove, Schuylkill County.

She was the wife of Robert A. Saeger.

Born in Northampton, Pa., Mrs. Saeger was the daughter of the late Elwood and Grace (Kleppinger) Smith. She was a graduate of Catasauqua High School and the Allentown Hospital School of Nursing. She was a member of St. John's Reformed Church, Sinking Spring, and was a registered nurse at various hospitals and worked as a rehabilitation consultant until her retirement.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Saeger is survived by her children: Michele M. Woomert, wife of Alan R. Woomert Sr., of Schuylkill Haven, Marsha E. Gaspari, wife of Anthony A. Gaspari, of Cockeysville, Md., Todd R. Saeger, husband of Karen S. Saeger, of Atlanta, Ga., and Kurt R. Saeger, husband of Jan M. Saeger, of Allentown; and her 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Hope Lesher, wife of Albert Lesher, of Easton.

Memorial Service will be held in St. John's Reformed Church, 4001 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, PA 19608, Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Robert S. Ziehmer will officiate. The family will receive relatives and friends in St. John's Reformed Church, Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Reformed Church at the above address or Compassus Hospice, 1001 James Drive, Suite B34, Leesport, PA 19533, in memory of Mrs. June Elizabeth Saeger.

Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave.,

Sinking Spring, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



