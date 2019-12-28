|
June M. Schuler (nee’ Zellers) died at age 92 on December 27, 2019. She was the widow of Harold W. Schuler, who died in December 2018. She was also predeceased by her mother and stepfather, Marion and Guy Mallory, and her brother Sylvester Reifsnyder. June resided in Richmond Township since her marriage in 1957. She grew up in Mount Pleasant, Penn Township, and was a 1945 graduate of Penn-Bernville High School. After graduating from the Reading Business Institute, she worked in the medical records department of Reading Hospital before becoming a full time farm wife. June was a 67-year member of the Grange, and served as program director for Fleetwood Grange for 18 years. She belonged to Saint John’s Lutheran Church in Kutztown, and previously to Bern UCC Church in Bern Township. Throughout her life, she regularly participated in charitable and volunteer activities, including 10 years as a 4-H leader. June was an avid reader, gardener, outdoorswoman, and hiker. She continued to enjoy yoga into her 80s, and card and board games into her 90s. June is survived by three children, Mary (wife of Dan Gzesh), Ruth, and Daniel (husband of Kris Wilhelm Schuler); grandsons Evan and Colin Gzesh; and cousin Lucille Reifsnyder. Visitation will be held at the Mae Stump Funeral Home in Fleetwood on Wednesday January 1, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Fleetwood Grange No. 1839, P. O. Box 27, Fleetwood, PA, 19522, or the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, P. O. Box 807, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, 25425-0807. Online condolences for the family may be made at www.maestumpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019