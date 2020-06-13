June Shirk
June C. (Watts) Shirk, 99, of Mohnton, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Berkshire Center in Exeter Twp. She was the widow of Homer D. Shirk who passed away in 1984. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late John S. Watts, Sr. and Rosa L. (Thomas) Watts. June worked at the Bonded Knit building of the former William G. Leininger Knitting Company in Mohnton for more than 27 years. She was an accomplished seamstress all of her life, creating beautiful clothing and doing alterations for her family and many friends. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Congregational Church in Mohnton where she taught Sunday school. Surviving is a daughter, Judith L. Kurtz; grandchildren, Kelly A. Kurtz-Colone, wife of Dean; and Stacey D. Mon, wife of Ronald. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings, Loraine Maulick, Mildred Swavely, Arline Michalik, Fern Stegeman, Nancy Artz, Brooke Watts, Nelson Watts, John Watts, Jr, Donald Watts and Theodore Watts. Funeral Service and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Zion E.C. Church, 57 N. Church Street, Mohnton, PA 19540. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc. of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 13, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home
