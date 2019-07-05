June S. Steffy, 87, of Shillington, passed away Wednesday, July 3rd, peacefully, at Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, Dauphin County.

June was born in Reading, Pa., on June 15, 1932, a daughter of the late Mabel (Stehman) and Stanley Painski.

She was the devoted and loving wife of John R. Steffy, who predeceased her in December of 2012.

She took great pride being a housewife and the best mom and friend in the world to her daughter. She had a passion for cooking, housework and reading. She loved iced coffee with her daughter, phone calls with her sisters and day trips with her family.

June is survived by a daughter, Denise L Steffy-Good and her "buddy" and son-in-law William J. Good, of Cumru Township; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sisters, Sandra Beard, of Sunter, South Carolina, and Barbara Yoder, of Wellington, Florida.

Services are private at the convenience of family.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



