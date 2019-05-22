June A. Sweigart, 85, of Mohnton, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at the Mifflin Center. She was the widow of Webster E. Sweigart who passed away on November 23, 1999. Born in Mohnton, she was the daughter of Samuel Hoster and Anna (Sobjak) Reis.

June attended Mohnton High School. She was employed by the Fairy Silk Mill in Shillington as a machine operator from 1952 to 1960. She was also employed at Mohnton Knitting Mills for 46 years. In addition, she worked part time at Thomasso's Sandwich shop for many years.

She was a past member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Mohnton and Adamstown VFWs. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Mohnton.

Surviving is a daughter, Karen L. Orlando, wife of Joseph A. Jr., Sinking Spring; four grandchildren who referred to her as MomMom: Jennifer L. Zerbe, wife of Jason, Sinking Spring; Kristi L. Bassetti, wife of Michael, Sinking Spring; Allison L. Buck, wife of Joshua, Sinking Spring; and Joseph A. Orlando III and his companion, Amber Shamonsky. Six great-grandchildren who loved her as Grammy: Sophie, Ty and Ava Bassetti, Lucy Orlando, and Conrad and baby girl Buck expected in September. Two sisters, Anna E. Piper, Newmansville, Pa., and Dorothy M. Rutledge, Pahrump, Nev.

She was predeceased by four brothers: Samuel, Joseph, Richard and Clayton Hoster.

June enjoyed going to Bingo with her dear friend

Suzanne, embroidering gifts for her family and friends, playing the daily lottery, completing Seek-A-Word books, watching the Game Show channel, and spending time with her family. Her "famous" potato filling will be missed at all holidays.

Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral

service on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., from Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., 21 Chestnut St., Mohnton. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., before the service. Interment will be in Mohnsville Cemetery, Mohnton. If attending services, to celebrate June, please wear her favorite color, blue.

The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the nurses and staff of Compassus for providing care and compassion over the past several months. Also, special thanks to the nurses at Mifflin Center for taking care of her in her final days.

To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.



