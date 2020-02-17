|
June J. Trabosh, 83, of Reading, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 6:02 a.m., in her residence. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Charles H. Reppert Sr. and Ethel A. (Roeder) Reppert. Ms. Trabosh was employed by Winco Chemical as a shipper for 20 years, retiring in 2002. She is survived by her loving companion of 28 years, David L. Wagner, with whom she resided; her children: John J. Trabosh, husband of Brenda Lee Trabosh, of Muhlenberg Township; Jodyann Impink, wife of Bruce Impink, of Mohrsville; Ronald Wagner, of Exeter Township; Rodney Wagner, husband of Heather Wagner, of Douglassville; David L. Wagner, husband of Robin Wagner, of Birdsboro; and her two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Ms. Trabosh is also survived by her sister, Sandy Emerich, wife of Guy Emerich, of Kenhorst; and was preceded in death by her siblings: Charles Reppert, Jr.; Shirley Skias; Vivian Patton; Nancy Kuhn; and her granddaughter, Tabitha Impink. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading, is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020