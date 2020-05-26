June V. Gehringer
June V. Gehringer June V. Gehringer, 97, of Reading, passed away on Friday, May 22nd at Berks Heim. June was born in Fleetwood on October 20, 1922 to the late Leo and Ellen (Price) Eschleman. Mrs. Gehringer was a member of the Grace Alsace United Church of Christ, Reading. She was a secretary for approximately 10 yrs. at Northwest Junior High School, retiring in 1979. June and her husband, Ken, enjoyed backyard parties with family and friends, hiking with friends, and many trips to Assateague Island. June is survived by three sons:Steven D. Gehringer, of Bellefonte, Pa; Scott L. Gehringer, of Calgary, Alberta; Mitchell K. Gehringer, of Gambrills, Md. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren, Matthew and Melissa; 4 step grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She also has a surviving sister, Betty Stump, of Reading and sister-in-law, Mabel Eschleman of Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.ata.org./donate Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at the Hope Cemetery in Kutztown. The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.

