June H. (Hoch) Wagner, 86, of Greenwich Township, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, in The Lutheran Home at Topton.

She was the widow of Arthur J. Wagner Jr., who died

October 22, 2011. They were married December 3, 1955.

Born in Fleetwood, June was a daughter of the late Earl E. and Lillian V. (Adam) Hoch. She was a 1950 graduate of Kutztown Area High School and a 1952 graduate of

Allentown Business College. Mrs. Wagner was a member of Zion Moselem Lutheran Church, Richmond Township, where she served as treasurer of the Missionary Society, now WELCA, for several years. She was employed as a

project engineering technician by Air Products and

Chemicals Inc., Trexlertown, for many years, retiring in 1995. June also served as treasurer of the Greenwich

Elementary School PTA. June enjoyed working in her

garden and planting flowers. She also was the best cook ever!

Survivors: June is survived by her daughters: Lori G. (Wagner), wife of James A. Miller, Hamburg; Julie L.

(Wagner), wife of Jeffrey N. Wuchter, Lenhartsville; Joy R. (Wagner), wife of Jeffrey S. Hood, Collegeville; grandchildren: Bethany N. Lewis, Kristopher L. Haring, Noelle R. Reed, Jenna M. Herring, Jocelyn L. Hood; step-grandchildren, Jacqueline N. Hood and Jordan M. Hood; and great-grandchildren: Emelia Lewis, Alice Lewis, Sullivan Reed, Caden Reed, Owen Reed, Garrett Haring, Myla June

Herring and Max Herring; sister, Janet R. (Hoch) Rader, Topton; and brother, Roy C. Hoch Sr., Kutztown.

In addition to her husband and parents, June was

predeceased by her siblings, Marlene Hoch and Earl Hoch.

Services: A funeral service to celebrate June's life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., 333 Greenwich St., Kutztown, with Rev. Dr. Joseph Piscitelli officiating. Interment will follow in Zion Moselem Church Cemetery, Kutztown (Richmond Township). Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.

Contributions: The family requests contributions be made in June's memory to The , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017, or online at .

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.




