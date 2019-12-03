|
June B. (Emerick) Wanner passed away peacefully in her Fleetwood home on Tuesday Decemeber 3, 2019. Born June 1, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Frederick W. and Hettie S. (Rothermel) Emerick. She was a graduate of Fleetwood High School and McCann’s School of Business On May 2, 1953, she married her high school sweetheart, the late Donald George Wanner. They shared a lifelong love story until his passing on April 13, 2014. June was a member of St. Paul’s UCC, Fleetwood where she was a former Sunday School teacher. She also was a former member and officer of the Blandon Lioness Club and the Walnuttown Fire Co. Truck Crew Ladies Auxiliary. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Donna J. (Wanner) Steigenwalt and Douglas D. Steigerwalt of Fleetwood. Also son and daughter-in-law Edward A. Wanner and Deborah (Romich) Wanner of Temple. Nan enjoyed crossword puzzles, crocheting, bird watching, jig saw puzzles, and baking. She was never happier than when she was rocking a baby in her arms, especially if that baby was one of her grandchildren or great grandchildren. She devoted countless hours to loving and nurturing them. Nan will always be lovingly remembered by: granddaughter Keriellen H. (Shirk) Heydt, her husband Brian D, Heydt and their sons Douglas Brian Heydt, Elliot Wanner Heydt, Maxwell Ian Heydt, Joseph Emerick Heydt,and Spencer George Heydt, all of Fleetwood. Grandson Benjamin R. Shirk, and his wife Raynelle L. (Raymond) Shirk and their children Roanoke R. Shirk and Cassadie R. Shirk, all of Temple. Grandson Nicholas I. Shirk of Laureldale, granddaughter Kristen M. Wanner, her husband Nate White, and their children Kamden White, Romen White, and Layla White all of Reading. Additional survivors include brother Frederick W. Emerick and his wife Margaret (Williams) Emerick of Quakertown, sister in-law Kathryn Yenser of Leesport and step granddaughter Erin Romich of Exeter. We are saddened to lose our matriarch but find peace in knowing she is now pain free and once again dancing in the arms of Big Don Juan. Service are entrusted to Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. and will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Blandon Lions Club, Doanald G. Wanner Memorial Scholarship, 377 Park Road, Fleetwood, PA 19522. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 8, 2019