June Marie Webber, 88, of Towson, MD, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Stella Maris, Lutherville-Timonium, MD. She was the wife of Harold R. “Buddy” Webber, who died August 4, 2009. Born in Stouchsburg, PA on February 26, 1931, she was the daughter of the late William and Verna (Kline) Fleagle. A 1949 graduate of Robesonia High School, June was a member of Tulpehocken UCC, Richland. She was employed as a medical secretary at Reading Hospital, and also worked at the Baltimore County Public Library. In her spare time, she and Buddy enjoyed dancing and vacationing with family. June is survived by daughters, April, wife of Richard Krell, of Sykesville, MD, Adrienne, wife of Robert Beam, of Towson, MD, Angela, wife of William Rubin, of Towson, MD, Ashley Webber, of Baltimore, MD; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Helen, wife of Herbert Hoover, of Womelsdorf; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers, Gerald, Stuart, and Glenn Fleagle. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Tulpehocken UCC, Richland, preceded by a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tulpehocken UCC, 961 Tulpehocken Rd., Richland, PA 17087. Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements. GroseFH.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020