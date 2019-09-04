Home

Justin Baylor Obituary

It is with shattered hearts we announce the passing of our beautiful son and brother, Justin S. Baylor, age 37.

Justin fought long and hard against his cancer disease, never giving up, never asking why me, always keeping a positive attitude, claiming "this is my life's journey." He will forever be our hero.

Justin grew up in Hamburg, Pa., the son of Howard and Terry Baylor, and brother of Matthew, all of Hamburg. He graduated from Hamburg High School and went on to

Millersville University where he obtained his teaching

degree in elementary education. He taught for several years at Hambright Elementary in Lancaster but then

followed his dream of moving to Florida, where he taught kindergarten for several years and later became dean of students while pursuing his goal of becoming a school

administrator. He obtained his master's degree at Lamar University and lastly worked as assistant principal for

Osceola County School District until his illness.

Justin is also survived by his maternal grandmother,

Dolores Derricott, and companion, Robert Schwenk, New Ringgold; several aunts, uncles and many cousins. Justin touched so many lives and had so many wonderful friends, he was an inspiration to us all.

To his special and best friend since childhood, Becky Hartman and husband Dan, and their two little angels, Liam and Everett, Justin's adoptive nephews, words

cannot express our gratitude to you for all you have done, thank you!

In lieu of flowers, please honor Justin for his passion for educating young minds and make a donation to the

Hamburg Public Library, 35 N. Third St., Hamburg, PA 19526, earmarking your contribution, "Children's Dept. ".

There will be no services; all Justin asks is that you

remember the good times, the bad times, the happy times, the sad times but most of all remember the love he will

forever have for each and every one of you.

Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019
