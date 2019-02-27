Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Justin Carlisle.

Justin James Carlisle, 22, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away unexpectedly on

Saturday, February 23, 2019, while at work, doing what he loved.

Born January 11, 1997, he was a son of

Kelly (Sullivan) Carlisle, and the late James Carlisle.

Justin attended Exeter and Antietam High Schools, and worked as a farmhand at Mill Joy Farms, Hamburg. He was an extremely hard worker and an amazing mechanic. Justin tinkered with anything mechanical throughout his young life, and if you put a tool in his hand, he would work his magic to make it better. Those who knew Justin will tell you that God gained one heck of a mechanic on Saturday.

Justin was also great at making people laugh and because of that, made lots of friends who will dearly miss him.

Perhaps his greatest love was his beautiful Ford F350 diesel.

In addition to his mom, Justin is survived by his brothers: Bradley Reppert, Auburn, Pa.; Eric Reppert, Philadelphia; and Jared Carlisle, Reading; as well as his grandparents: Brian and Judy Sullivan, Temple; Klara Carlisle and Ken Bird, Muhlenberg; and James Carlisle, Reading. Also

surviving are his nieces and nephews: Bailee, Andrew and Jameson Reppert; and several aunts and uncles.

In addition to his dad, Justin was predeceased by a brother, Jason; and nephew, Kaidyn.

A Celebration of Justin's life will be held at 12:00 noon Friday, March 1, at Kuhn Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 5153 Kutztown Road, Temple, PA 19560. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 noon at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kuhn

Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., at the above address to help offset his funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



