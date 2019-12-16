Home

Justin K. Gonzalez Sr., 45, of West Reading, passed away December 14, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital. He was a 29 year partner of Jennifer A. Ehrgood. Born in Reading, he was a son of Enrique “Papo” and Deborah M. (Woodring) Gonzalez. He was a 1992 graduate of Reading High School. Justin was employed by Sweet Street, Reading, for 16 years. He was an avid 49ers, NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt Jr. fan. Justin also loved horse racing and camaraderie that came with it and cooking, but not cleaning up. A boxing enthusiast, his favorites include Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez. In addition to his parents and partner, he is survived by three children: Justin K. Jr. and Brandon C., both of West Reading; and Payton L., a student at Penn State University; two siblings, Enrique Jr., Reading; and Candina, wife of Khalil Johnson. Also surviving are six nieces and two nephews. Viewing will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with services to begin at 11:00 a.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading. Burial will be private. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
