|
|
Justin M. Graffius, 29, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 in Reading Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in West Reading, Justin was the son of Michele M. (Herb) Richards, wife of Christopher J. Richards of Exeter Township and James M. Graffius, husband of Rebecca Graffius of Wernersville. He was a 2008 graduate of Exeter High School and received his bachelor’s degree in informational technology from Penn State University in 2012. Justin was employed by Fraser Advanced Information Services as an information technology technician and by EnerSys of Reading. Justin enjoyed vacationing at Disney World and everything that was involved with the Disney World experience along with playing video games, going to see movies and hanging out playing board games with his friends. Justin also participated in the Extra- Life, Play Games, Heal Kids Fundraiser for many years, raising money for local Children’s Miracle Networks across North America. Justin is also survived by his siblings Adam C. Richards, fiancé of Hilary Snyder of York; Megan E. Schaeffer, wife of Clint Schaeffer of Buffalo, NY; Taylar M. Richards of Exeter Township; Victoria Graffius of Wernersville. Also surviving are his paternal grandparents Ronald and Nancy Graffius of Muhlenberg Township and was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Donald and June Herb. Justin is also survived by his loving uncles, aunts and cousins. Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 am. Amy S. Landis, Certified Celebrant will officiate. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, Saturday 8:00 am to 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Children’s Miracle Network c/o Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104 or the Animal Rescue League of Berks County 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508 in memory of Justin M. Graffius. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020