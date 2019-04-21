Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Justine (O'Leary) Coleman.

Justine M. "Baba" Coleman, 84, of West Reading, passed away April 18, 2019, in the Reading Hospital.

She was the beloved wife of the late

Thomas L. Coleman, with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. Born in

Reading, she was the daughter of the late Clarence

Spangler Sr. and Ella (Kollar) O'Leary.

Baba was a 1952 graduate of Central Catholic High School. She was a devoted parishioner of Sacred Heart

Roman Catholic Church, where she was actively involved in many aspects of the church, including choir, cantering and Liturgy Committee. Baba was employed by the West Reading Elementary School for 25 years retiring as a

cafeteria manager. She was very proud of her shorthand and typing skills which she mastered in her early days as a secretary.

She enjoyed ballroom dancing with her husband,

meeting up with her friends at West Reading Pool,

attending the church events and sitting down with her neighbors and proudly talking about her grandchildren. But her true love was spending time with her family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Baba is survived by her six children: Kevin P. (Nancy)

Coleman, S. Huntington, N.Y.; Sean P. (JoAnn) Coleman, Mohnton; Maureen E. (Chris) Paolini, West Reading; Bridget A. Coleman, West Reading; Kathleen M. (David) Materia, Sinking Spring; and Timothy P. (Elise) Coleman, Bernville; and four in-laws: Patricia, John, Suzanne and Mary Ann. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren:

Christopher, Frankie M., Andrew, Caitlin (Matthew), Larry, Frankie C., Vinny, Ryan, Thomas, Shane, Justine, Brenden, Daniel and Jenna; one great-granddaughter, Lydia; and her dear cousin, Patricia Kollar.

She was predeceased by her brother, Clarence "Junior" Spangler; grandson, Joseph M. Paolini; and stepfather, John O'Leary.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, April 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Roman

Catholic Church, West Reading, with burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Family will be receiving guest Thursday, April 25 from 1 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ,and also from

5 to 8:00 p.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading.

Contributions may be made to Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 740 Cherry St, West Reading, PA 19611.

Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



