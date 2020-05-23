Kandy Merkel
Kandy with a “K” Allison Merkel died May 20, 2020 at the Riddle Memorial Hospital in Media, PA. Born February 6, 1976 to Frederick and Harriet Merkel, Kandy was a vibrant and loving person. Her infectious smile and kind heart were undeniable, as well as her love for her pen collection, the color purple, getting her nails done and “The King of Rock and Roll”, Elvis Presley.   A graduate of Governor Mifflin High School, Kandy spent her adulthood working at Goodwill. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran church in Mohnton. She is survived by her three sisters, Della Bard, wife of Nelson; Darlene DeLessio, wife of Mark; Lori Brunelle, wife of Mike; and a brother, Lonnie Merkel, husband of Danielle. She was loved by her five nieces and two nephews as well as all of her great nieces and nephews. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her Graveside Service on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mohnsville Cemetery in Mohnton. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
