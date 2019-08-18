|
|
Karen L. "Cookie" (Angstadt) Burkart, 76, died August 13, 2019 in her South Heidelberg Township residence.
She was married March 3, 2003, to James A. Burkart, who died October 4, 2012.
Born in West Reading, Pa. on September 6, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Ernest L. and Violet M. (Kase)
Angstadt.
Cookie was a 1960 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School. She was employed in the banking industry for 25 years, retiring as an assistant vice-president. Cookie was later employed in the accounting department with Austin Hardware until 2003.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan L., wife of
William R. Budde, of Avon, Conn., and Amy L.
Victor-Evans, wife of Thomas H. Evans, of Barto, Montgomery County. Cookie is also survived by two grandchildren, Samantha L. and Eric L. Victor.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, August 20, at 11:00 a.m., in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to
, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online
condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019