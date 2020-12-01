Karen Elizabeth (Herring) Miller Karen Elizabeth (Herring) Miller was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the age of 79 after a short battle with appendiceal cancer. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, David; son Peter and daughter-in-law Connie of Ypsilanti, MI; daughter Sarah and son-in-law Steve Rieger of Seguin, TX; and grandsons Zachary and Quinton Rieger. She is also survived by sisters Marcia (Herring) Gault of Rio Rancho, NM, Paula (Herring) Scott of Palmyra, PA, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Karen was born to Paul and Elda (Grim) Herring on July 29, 1941 in West Reading, PA. She was raised in Kutztown, PA and survived polio as a teenager. As an adult, she also survived breast cancer twice. Karen’s struggles shaped her into a compassionate and strong individual who blessed the people around her. Karen met her beloved husband David as a child at Vacation Bible School in Reading without even knowing it. She graduated from Kutztown Area High School. They met again at Chemistry Camp at Albright College before she graduated with a degree in mathematics from Muhlenberg College and then married on June 22, 1963. Both of their children were born during the 20 years they lived in New Jersey before the family moved to Dallas, Texas in 1983. Dallas was home for Karen until her passing. In addition to being a dedicated and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Karen also loved cooking and baking cakes and cookies to share with those she loved. She enjoyed traveling and shopping all over the world with David, but she especially loved the island of Kauai in Hawaii. Most of all, she loved her Lord. Karen was an active member of King of Glory Lutheran Church, where she served as a choir member, Stephen Minister, and Bible study leader. She lived to care for people, and demonstrated this by hosting, visiting, sending countless greeting cards, and calling people on the phone. She will be greatly missed. Donations in her honor may be made to King of Glory Lutheran Church Foundation, the American Cancer Society
, and The Alzheimer’s Association. Services will be private due to COVID restrictions. Arrangements by Local Cremations and Funerals in Dallas, TX. 2 Timothy 4:7, NIV: “I have fought the good fight, I