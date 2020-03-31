Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Bryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Jean Bryan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Jean Bryan Obituary
Karen Jean Bryan, 71, of West Lawn, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 4:13 am in Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Shirley (Nunemacher) Leinbach. Ms. Bryan was a 1966 graduate of Muhlenberg High School and was employed by CNA Insurance in insurance claims for 20 years then she was employed by UGI in Reading in customer service for 5 years. She was a member of West Wyomissing Fire Company and a life member of the West Lawn Quoiting Club. Ms. Bryan is survived by her children Lee M. Bryan Jr., husband of Belinda Bryan of Charleston, SC; Jennifer L. Brown, wife of Peter Brown of Spring Township and her grandchildren Cody, Adam, Ashley Jake and Isabella. She is also survived by her niece Melissa Epler, wife of Cameron Epler, Jr. of Knauers, nephew Brian Speicher and her significant other Randy Deininger. Celebration of Life Tribute Service and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the McGlinn Cancer Center, 420 5th Ave. West Reading, PA 19611 in memory of Ms. Karen Jean Bryan. Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -