|
|
Karen Jean Bryan, 71, of West Lawn, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 4:13 am in Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Shirley (Nunemacher) Leinbach. Ms. Bryan was a 1966 graduate of Muhlenberg High School and was employed by CNA Insurance in insurance claims for 20 years then she was employed by UGI in Reading in customer service for 5 years. She was a member of West Wyomissing Fire Company and a life member of the West Lawn Quoiting Club. Ms. Bryan is survived by her children Lee M. Bryan Jr., husband of Belinda Bryan of Charleston, SC; Jennifer L. Brown, wife of Peter Brown of Spring Township and her grandchildren Cody, Adam, Ashley Jake and Isabella. She is also survived by her niece Melissa Epler, wife of Cameron Epler, Jr. of Knauers, nephew Brian Speicher and her significant other Randy Deininger. Celebration of Life Tribute Service and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the McGlinn Cancer Center, 420 5th Ave. West Reading, PA 19611 in memory of Ms. Karen Jean Bryan. Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020