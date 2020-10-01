1/1
Karen L. Kieffer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen L. (Timmins) Kieffer Karen L. (Timmins) Kieffer, 71, of Alsace Twp., passed away on Wednesday in Penn State St. Joseph Hospital. Karen was married for fifty seven loving years to George P. Kieffer. Karen was the daughter of the late Wilbur Timmins and Blanche (Morgan) Timmins. Karen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She will be greatly missed by all her family members. Additional survivors include a daughter, Dawn M. Heck, wife of David L. Heck of Alsace Twp. There are two grandchildren, Morgan L. Matesig, wife of James Matesig and Steven A. Heck and wife Rachel Heck There are two great grandchildren, Jacoby Heck and Brianna Heck. Also, a brother, Larry Timmins and wife Gloria Timmins. Karen is predeceased by a sister, Joyce Paine. A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 3rd at 11 am in Salem Shalter’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, 2032 Mt. Laurel Rd., Fleetwood, Alsace Twp. with Reverend Lesley J. Hand officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508. The Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved