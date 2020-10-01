Karen L. (Timmins) Kieffer Karen L. (Timmins) Kieffer, 71, of Alsace Twp., passed away on Wednesday in Penn State St. Joseph Hospital. Karen was married for fifty seven loving years to George P. Kieffer. Karen was the daughter of the late Wilbur Timmins and Blanche (Morgan) Timmins. Karen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She will be greatly missed by all her family members. Additional survivors include a daughter, Dawn M. Heck, wife of David L. Heck of Alsace Twp. There are two grandchildren, Morgan L. Matesig, wife of James Matesig and Steven A. Heck and wife Rachel Heck There are two great grandchildren, Jacoby Heck and Brianna Heck. Also, a brother, Larry Timmins and wife Gloria Timmins. Karen is predeceased by a sister, Joyce Paine. A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 3rd at 11 am in Salem Shalter’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, 2032 Mt. Laurel Rd., Fleetwood, Alsace Twp. with Reverend Lesley J. Hand officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508. The Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com