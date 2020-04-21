|
|
Karen Marie Haag Karen Marie Haag, of Hamburg, died on April 20, 2020 at the age of 75. She was born on February 24, 1945 to the late Charles L. and Ethel M. (Miller) Ely, the last of three children which earned her the lifelong nickname of Babe. She was the third generation of her family to live in their 5th Street home in Hamburg, Pennsylvania, a fortunate thing as her future husband was growing up in an apartment just a few doors down. Her parents were merchants, a profession that she would eventually follow in and got early training. Their grocery business included Ely’s Store at Your Door and a market stand. It was a true family business encompassing a variety of Ely and Miller family members, including Karen, who helped pack potato chips for their stand in the basement of the Balthaser’s Building. Karen, an avid high-school athlete, would graduate from Hamburg Area High School in 1963 and go to work at Hamburg Savings & Trust Co. On June 26 1965, she would marry Barry Haag, who survives her,and moved to the Philadelphia suburbs where he began a job with the Allstate Insurance Company and she went to work for the Strawbridge & Clothier Department Store. In 1968 their first son, Erik, was born. In 1970, after it became clear that his job would require the family to relocate every few years, they returned to Hamburg and Barry took a job with the Hamburg Savings & Trust Co where he would eventually serve as President. In 1971, Karen’s family would leave the grocery business and open Ely’s Shoe Store where she went to work part-time. In 1972 their second son, Matt, was born. On the death of her father in 1981, Karen and her mother would run the business for another 27 years before retiring in 2008. Having worked in retail nearly her entire life, her customers were friends and family. She often had more people visiting her at the store than buying customers! She kept up a steady correspondence with numerous former customers when she no longer had a store or they had moved. Her retirement, however, was brief as she would go to work part-time for Dietrichs Men’s & Boys Shop, renewing and maintaining many of her decades-long friendships. In addition to her professional work, she was involved in her community. She served as homeroom “Mom” and helped to run the concession stand supporting the little league. She held leadership positions in the Hamburg Area Merchants Association, helped to organize the yearly Hamburg Sidewalk Sale and for several years was responsible for organizing the Hamburg Christmas Parade. While leading a long professional life, it hardly was the center of her world. Instead, her family (including pets and trips to OCNJ), her home (and the music, Philly sports and holidays that enlivened it), her yard (and the birds it welcomed) were how she most would enjoy and define herself. These were the things that refreshed and sustained her and for her family are the source of many happy memories. In addition to her husband, she is survived by son Erik of Frisco Texas, his wife Susan and granddaughters Quincy and Ella, son Matt of Hanover NH and Rochester NY and his husband Bill Schaefer, brother Lee Ely and wife Kelly of New Holland, sister Barb Ludwig of Idaho, sister-in-law Barb Liebars and brother-in-law Glenn Haag, both of Hamburg, her nieces and nephews Cathy Liebars,Michael (Mer) Ely, Gretta (Keith) Young, Brad (Joy) Haag and Kristen (Mike) O’Connor (her nephew Todd Ludwig and niece Jen Dorbich predeceased her) and many cousins, but most especially Becky Williams who was particularly supportive in recent years. A celebration of Karen’s life will take place when public safety related to the pandemic makes such agathering prudent. Although Karen loved flowers, she asks in lieu of them that you remember her with a donation to the Berks County Humane Society, 1801 N. 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604 or Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, 1700 Hawk Mountain Road, Kempton, PA 19529. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020