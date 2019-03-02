Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen (Moyer) Moser.

Karen K. (Moyer) Schott Moser, 75, wife of Daniel W. Moser, widow of Ralph L. Schott, passed away on

Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Hospital of the

University of Pennsylvania.

Born in Luzerne County, she was the daughter of the late Agnes V. (Wenner) and Walter A. Moyer. Karen was a

graduate of Boyertown High School. She worked for over 23 years at Andre Farms in Oley in various positions. She was a member of Good Shepherd United Church of Christ. Karen enjoyed gardening, traveling/cruising, taking walks and eating ice cream.

Surviving in addition to her husband, are three

daughters: Kimberly K., wife of James Metzger, Robin L. Prutzman and Diane L., wife of Carl Zerbe; one son, Barry L. Schott, husband of Delores; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; three sisters: Marlam Ruhl, Diana Schanley, Jo-Ann Pollock; and one brother, Walter Moyer.

She was predeceased by one son, Todd A. Schott; one daughter, Catherine A. Barnette; and one brother, Denis Moyer.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Morrell Funeral Home Inc., 124 West Philadelphia Avenue,

Boyertown, PA. A viewing will be held from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.

Morrell Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. www.morrellfuneralhome.com



