Karen (Leabhart) Speakman

Service Information
Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
40 South Fourth Street
Hamburg, PA
19526
(610)-562-2955
Viewing
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mohrsville Church of the Brethren
1542 Shoemakersville Road
Mohrsville, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Mohrsville Church of the Brethren
1542 Shoemakersville Road
Mohrsville, PA
View Map
Obituary
Karen V. Speakman, 77, of Mohrsville died in her

residence May 9, 2019.

She was the widow of Ralph K. Speakman, who died June 16, 2018. Karen was born in Bedford, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Thomas G. and Theresa R. (Lasher) Leabhart. She was a 1959 graduate of Pequea Valley High School and a member of Mohrsville Church of the

Brethren.

She is survived by her four children: Ralph A., husband of Debbie Speakman, Exeter; Natalie R., wife of Harry Cash, South Hadley, Mass.; Christine L., wife of Edward Ernst, Mohrsville; and David M. Speakman, fiancé of Madelyn Pennino, Lancaster; six grandchildren; and five great- grandchildren. Additional survivors include a sister, Gayle Carter, Lake Placid, Fla.; and a brother, Thomas Leabhart, California.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 18th at 11:00 a.m., in the Mohrsville Church of the Brethren, 1542 Shoemakersville Road, Mohrsville, PA 19541. A viewing will be held at the church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private in Limerick Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church at the above address.

The Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be

expressed at www.burkeydriscoll. com.

Published in Reading Eagle on May 12, 2019
