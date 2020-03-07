|
Karen Lynne Sturgis, nee Bailey, 57 passed away on March 4, 2020 of complications of FTD (FrontoTemporal Degenerationaion) in her home in Newark, DE with her husband, mother, and her loving caretaker, Stephanie at her side. Thanks to the loving care that was provided by everyone at Compassionate Care Hospice, Jim and Stephanie she was able to be cared for at home for the 3 ½ years she was fighting the disease. She is survived by her husband James L. Sturgis and his sons Chad and Michael Sturgis. She was born in Philadelphia. She was the daughter of Margaret Amendola Bailey and late Raymond E Bailey of Reading, PA. Karen was a graduate of the International School of Brussels (Belgium) and a graduate of the University of Delaware, earning a Bachelor's degree in Sociology. Karen dedicated her life to helping abused children and their families and worked for the state of Delaware as a Social Worker, Supervisor, and Adoption Worker for 30 years and 6 months. Her kindness and dedication to her job helped countless families deal with sometimes tragic circumstances and repair their lives. It is a testament to her inner strength that she fought so bravely for these victims yet maintained such a light hearted and upbeat attitude every day. Her infectious laugh and joyous smile will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Karen developed a love of travel after living abroad as a teenager. She never turned down a trip to the beach, a weekend getaway or vacation with her loving husband Jim. She particularly enjoyed attending live concerts with her husband Jim. Bruce Sprinsteen was her favorite artist. Karen and her husband travelled frequently to Annapolis to the Rams Head Tavern to see her favorite tribute bands. Karen is survived by her husband Jim, mother Margaret and brother Michael, Sister in law Heather (Smith) and their children, Micaela and Ryan of Devon, PA. Other surviving family members include uncle Richard Leveis of Arden, DE, aunt Santra (Marceaux) Bailey of Reading, PA, aunt and uncle Nancy (Bailey) Fred Oxenreider of Peach Bottom, PA. She was preceded in death by her Father, Raymond E Bailey, aunt Dolores (Amendola) Lebeis of Arden, DE, and her uncle John Baley of Reading, PA and her grandparents, and many other loving family members. Services will be held at Beeson Funeral Home at 2053 Pulaski Hwy, Newark, DE 19702 on March 15, 2020 with a memorial from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service from 11:00 to 12:00. A Celebration of Life will be held at the La Casa Pasta 120 4 Seasons Parkway, Newark, DE 19702 immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Association For Frontotemporal Degeneration at www.TheAFTD.Org Online condolences can be left at www.beesonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020