Karen Ann Tirado Karen Ann Tirado, 55 of Exeter Twp. Berks Co., PA passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at St. Francis Home in Cumru Twp. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of Lawrence O. Davis of Lower Gwynedd, PA and the late Janet A. (Rintz) Davis. Karen worked as a Registered Nurse for the Reading Hospital and Pottstown Hospital for many years. What she loved most was spending time with her family. Surviving Karen are, son: Timothy M. Tirado of Exeter Twp., PA; 2 sisters: Lynn Davis of Plymouth Meeting, PA and Kathy Berry of West Norriton, PA; and closest friend Steve Tirado of Reading, PA. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. 144 N. Spruce St., Birdsboro, PA 19508 on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 2:00pm. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family www.denglerfuneralhomeinc.com Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019