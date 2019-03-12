Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen (Berube) Wagner.

Karen L. Wagner, 63, of Cumru Township, passed away March 10, 2019, in her residence.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Oliver Daniel and Barbara (Schmeck) Berube. Karen worked as an LPN in the Health Care Industry. She was a graduate of Wilson High School, and was a strong and

determined women. Her family, especially her grandchildren, and dancing were very important to her.

She is survived by her 3 children: Gregory F. Jacobs Jr., Reading; Christian, wife of Brandon DeWald, Spring Hill, Tenn.; Roxanne Jacobs, Reading; her 2 brothers, Dwaine Berube, Bernville; Del Singer, Hamburg; and her 7

grandchildren: Bryanna, Cayden, Ariana, Riley, Aliyah, Lou Lou and Sky Sky.

Services are private at the convenience of the family. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Shillington, is assisting the Jacobs and DeWald family.




