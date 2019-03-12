Karen L. Wagner, 63, of Cumru Township, passed away March 10, 2019, in her residence.
Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Oliver Daniel and Barbara (Schmeck) Berube. Karen worked as an LPN in the Health Care Industry. She was a graduate of Wilson High School, and was a strong and
determined women. Her family, especially her grandchildren, and dancing were very important to her.
She is survived by her 3 children: Gregory F. Jacobs Jr., Reading; Christian, wife of Brandon DeWald, Spring Hill, Tenn.; Roxanne Jacobs, Reading; her 2 brothers, Dwaine Berube, Bernville; Del Singer, Hamburg; and her 7
grandchildren: Bryanna, Cayden, Ariana, Riley, Aliyah, Lou Lou and Sky Sky.
Services are private at the convenience of the family. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Shillington, is assisting the Jacobs and DeWald family. www.kleefuneralhome.com