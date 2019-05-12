On Wednesday, May 8, 2019, Karl N.

Benson, beloved husband, father and

grandfather, died in his sleep at the age of 84.

Karl was born November 5, 1934, in

Baltimore, Md., to Mark and Erna (Opitz) Benson.

He graduated from Bladensburg High School in Bladensburg, Md., and earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland.

He served in the Air Force Reserves for five years.

In 1964, he married Kay Keener, of Harrisburg, Pa., and later they moved from Camp Hill, Pa., to Wyomissing Hills with their daughters, Karlyn and Kimberly.

Karl worked in the insurance industry at INA and at CNA as a loss control manager. He also worked as a safety

manager at Mack Trucks before starting his own business, Unique Safety Analysis, with his wife Kay, as an

independent safety inspector and consultant. During his five-decade career, Karl was active in the professional

organization ASSE (American Society of Safety Engineers), serving multiple terms as president.

All his life, Karl loved outdoor pursuits, especially

boating, water skiing, hiking, gardening and downhill

skiing with friends and family. He was a radio-control

model airplane enthusiast, passionate about building and flying his own planes. At competitions, he excelled in the "all up--last down" event. Karl shared his love of airplanes and engineering with his grandson, Elijah.

Karl is survived by Kay, his wife of over 50 years;

daughter, Karlyn Benson and her husband, Greg Slick, of Beacon, N.Y.; daughter, Kimberly Benson and her husband, Charles Baraw, of Newtown, Conn.; grandsons, Elijah and Henry Baraw; and brother, Robert Benson and his wife, Sandra, of Craftsbury, Vt.

The family plans to hold a memorial for Karl at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Karl's honor can be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508, www.berksarl.org or the

American Brain Foundation, 201 Chicago Ave.,

Minneapolis, MN 55415, www.americanbrainfoundation.org.

The family would like to thank the staff of Berks Heim, especially the Essick Commons memory care unit, for their compassionate care of Karl during the last eight months of his life.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading is

assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be

expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



