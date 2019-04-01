Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karl Hilbert.

Karl F. Hilbert, 79, of Lyon Station, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, in his home

surrounded by his loving family. Karl was the husband of Janet L. (Ringler) Hilbert. They were married June 24, 1961.

Born in Lyons, he was a son of the late

Fremont P. and Carrie M. (Miller) Hilbert. He was a member of Christ (Mertz) Lutheran Church, Dryville. Karl was

employed as a grid caster and battery breaker for over 40 years at East Penn Manufacturing Company, Lyon Station, until his retirement in 2001.

Karl enjoyed golfing, camping, bowling, working outdoors, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, serving as groundskeeper at Lyons Community Park. He was a 50-year volunteer of Lyons Fire Company #1, serving as assistant fire chief and company officer for many years and volunteered wherever needed.

Karl was very involved with many activities within the community. He was a proud member of the Topton Legion, Hamburg Moose and beneficiary member of Lyons Fire Company. Karl was a NASCAR fan, Philadelphia Eagles fan and Boston Red Sox fan.

Survivors: In addition to his wife of 57 years, Janet, Karl is survived by his children: Douglas K., husband of Kenda L. (Readinger) Hilbert, Mertztown; Ryan G. Hilbert, Lyon Station; Christine L. (Hilbert), wife of Keith L. Pensinger, Blandon; and Heather S. (Hilbert), wife of Stephen D.

Dietrich, Fleetwood. Other survivors include a sister, Miriam K. (Hilbert), widow of Mark Reed, Topton. There are three grandchildren: Wyatt K. Pensinger, Aidan K. Dietrich and Emma C. Dietrich.

In addition to his parents, Karl was predeceased by his sisters, Roberta A. (Hilbert) Schukraft, Jean A. (Hilbert) Becker; and brothers, John F. Hilbert and Lee W. Hilbert.

Services: A memorial service to celebrate Karl's life will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., 333 Greenwich St., Kutztown, with Reverend Cheryl F. Meinschein officiating. A visitation with the family will be held for relatives and friends on Friday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Inurnment will be at the convenience of the family.

Contributions: The family requests that contributions be made in Karl's memory to Polycystic Kidney Disease

Foundation (PKD), 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Suite 220, Kansas City, MO 64131, or online at www.pkdcure.org/donate, or Lyons Fire Company No. 1, P.O. Box 5, Lyon Station, PA 19536-0005.

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.



